Latest Updates

McDonalds is Giving Away 'Special Sauce' Tomorrow, Here's How to Make Your OwnWhy wait, A.J. has a video tutorial right here, of how to make your own Big Mac suace.
[WATCH] Louis Tomlinson And Steve Aoki Perform ʻJust Hold OnʻLast night on Jimmy Fallon...
What Does Gavin Rossdale Think of Ex Gwen Stefani?
[WATCH] TEASER: Melissa McCarthy's Super Bowl CommercialWhat is Melissa McCarthy running from???
Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda Nominated for OscarsJT will face Hamilton creator Lin-Manual Miranda, nominated for, "How Far I'll Go," his contribution to the Moana soundtrack.
LIFETIME'S Movie About Britney Spears has fans upset....over what????

Music News

Beyoncé Inspires New Marvel Comic CoverHeroine America Chavez gets the Bey treatment.
Artists React to Mary Tyler Moore's DeathMoore passed away this afternoon at the age of 80.
Madonna is Not Trying to Adopt More Children from MalawiThe singer denied rumors about her recent trip to the country.
Tony Bennett to Introduce Lady Gaga at Super Bowl Halftime ShowGaga's good friend shows up for her once more.
Taylor Swift Teases 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' VideoSwift simply captioned the photo "Coming soon..." so we may see a video for the track by week's end.
Bruno Mars to Perform at GRAMMYsMars joins a star-studded lineup which includes Adele, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

Shows

[WATCH] Louis Tomlinson And Steve Aoki Perform ʻJust Hold OnʻLast night on Jimmy Fallon...
What Does Gavin Rossdale Think of Ex Gwen Stefani?
[WATCH] TEASER: Melissa McCarthy's Super Bowl CommercialWhat is Melissa McCarthy running from???
Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda Nominated for OscarsJT will face Hamilton creator Lin-Manual Miranda, nominated for, "How Far I'll Go," his contribution to the Moana soundtrack.
LIFETIME'S Movie About Britney Spears has fans upset....over what????
PICS of IGGY Azalea's New BAE >>>>>

Contests

Attend A Private Performance From Ed Sheeran – Enter NowENERGY 103.7 is giving you the chance of a lifetime to see an intimate performance with Ed Sheeran in Los Angeles.
WEEKLONG GIVEAWAY // Tickets to Panic! At The Disco
WEEKLONG GIVEAWAY // Passes To Fifty Shades Darker
Enter To Win // The CW's Riverdale Premiere Prize PackTune into the series premiere of RIVERDALE Thursday at 9 PM only on CW6.
Win with The AJ Show: Operation Stimulation with Bad Kitty Photography
ENERGY 103.7'S $500 THURSDAYS ARE HERE!

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Get Started Now!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live