[WATCH] Justin Bieber, T-Moblie Super Bowl AdIt seems like Justin Bieber has switched to T-Mobie and is discussing touch down celebrations with Patriots tight-end, Rob Gronkowski.

[LISTEN] Chainsmokers, Nickelback Mash-UpThis short selfie video taken by the Chainsmokers features a little Nickelback cover!

[WATCH] Surprise, Free Show By DrakeDrake gives a free show in London after Travis Scott fell on stage, crushing the finale.

[WATCH] Taylor Swift, GiGi Hadid Lip Sync DuetThat face you make when you hear yourself on the radio. Witness Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid lip sync to "I Don't Want To Live Forever."

Sage The Gemini Says You Can Expect More Underwear Pictures. What?He gave us all the details when he dropped by the studio to hang with Marvy J. Slay!

[LISTEN] New Music By Notorious B.I.G.Listen to Faith Evans in collaboration with her late husband Bigge Smalls featuring Jadakiss - "NYC"