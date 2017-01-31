Future Lives Large in 'Poppin' Tags' VideoThe Atlanta rapper travels to Dubai in his latest visual.

Migos Share New Track 'What the Price'The song features a slick beat and borrows Desiigner's machine gun effect in places.

Adele Will Perform at the GRAMMYsThis year's diverse performer lineup includes Metallica, John Legend and a duet between Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Amber Rose Discusses Gender Roles, Cat Calls and CheatersShe has a lot to say about each topic.

ILoveMakonnen Announces: 'I'm Gay'"As a fashion icon, I can't tell you about everybody else's closet," the musician wrote. "I can only tell you about mine, and it's time I've come out."

Madonna: Trump is 'As Low As We Can Go'"We can only go up from here, so what are we going to do? We have two choices, destruction and creation. I chose creation," Madonna said.