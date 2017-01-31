Latest Updates

[WATCH] Apple AirPods Spot Resembles OG iPod Commercial
[PHOTO] Natalie Portman Bares Baby Bump for 'Vanity Fair'Demi Moore showed her baby bump on the magazine's cover in 1991.
[WATCH] Mr. Clean Meets Magic MikeMr. Clean shows you how to spit shine your floors Magic Mike style!!
[LISTEN] A Lullaby By Beyoncé: "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)"Queen B soon to release an album of baby-friendly Lullaby covers on February 24!!
Are Calvin Harris and Frank Ocean Working Together?Neither party has confirmed or announced a collaboration, but the Snapchat might be Harris' first step toward unveiling a major EDM "get."
Watch Missy Elliott's Stunning New Video for 'I'm Better'Rap legend Missy Elliott has returned with the new song and video "I'm better," and if you asked her she'd say she's "better than ever."

Music News

Adele vs. Beyoncé: The GRAMMY Battle RoyaleWe compare the GRAMMY front-runners by metrics that 100% don't matter.
Taylor Swift Sends Lily Donaldson a Birthday Shout OutIf you're part of Taylor's squad, expect a cute message on your birthday.
Wyclef Jean Drops New Song 'The Ring'Jean brags that he's sold 100 million records, but will he have another ring?
Stevie Wonder, Usher w/ the Roots, Lorde to Play New Orleans JazzfestTom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Snoop Dogg, the Alabama Shakes, Pitbull and Elle King are all on the bill as well.
Shawn Mendes Shares Stripped Down Version of 'Mercy'Mendes lays the track bare, with only his acoustic guitar for backing on the soulful rendition.

Shows

Taylor Swift & Zayn Malik Premiere 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' VideoThe song appears on the soundtrack from the forthcoming film 'Fifty Shades Darker.'

Contests

WEEKEND GIVEAWAY // Passes To Fifty Shades DarkerAll this weekend, we have your passes to a special advance screening of FIFTY SHADES DARKER!
Attend A Private Performance From Ed Sheeran – Enter NowENERGY 103.7 is giving you the chance of a lifetime to see an intimate performance with Ed Sheeran in Los Angeles.
Win with The AJ Show: Operation Stimulation with Bad Kitty Photography
ENERGY 103.7'S $500 THURSDAYS ARE HERE!
Free Donut Friday! Sign Up To Win A Visit From SonicEvery other Friday, we'll bring two lucky people donuts at work!
Nominate an Extraordinary Nurse for the CARE Award!Energy 103.7 and Azusa Pacific University's San Diego Regional Campus RN to BSN program, and Hotel del Coronado want to acknowledge San Diego County nurses for all of their hard work and TLC!

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

