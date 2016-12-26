WEEKLONG GIVEAWAY // INFINITY NYE 2017!

December 26, 2016 6:00 AM

SoCal’s biggest 21+ New Year’s Eve event will be Infinity NYE at Town & Country Resort & Event Center! Featuring Dada Life, Dillon Francis, Flux Pavilion, G-Eazy, Illenium, Joyryde, Boombox Cartel, LumberJvck, and 15+ other DJ’s. You won’t find another NYE party quite like this. Ring in the New Year with the biggest names in entertainment, multiple stages, 900+ hotel rooms in a complete resort takeover on Friday December 30th & Saturday December 31st. Welcome 2017 with a bang by visiting infinitynye.com for more information on tickets, hotel rooms & VIP packages that are out of this world.

Tune into ENERGY 103.7 all week long for chances to win tickets to BOTH NIGHTS of Infinity NYE. See G-Eazy, Illenium, Dada Life, Dillon Francis, and more on Friday, December 30th & Saturday, December 31st at Town & Country.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Get Started Now!

Listen Live