‘Star Wars’ Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60

December 27, 2016 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher, death

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher died today after suffering a heart attack earlier this week. She was 60-years old.

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to People magazine:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” says Lourd. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher’s passing comes only days after her mother, Debbie Reynolds, reported the actress in stable condition following the heart attack.

