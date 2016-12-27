Festival News: CRSSD Announces Spring Lineup

Dust off those flowered headbands, CRSSD Fest just dropped their Spring 2017 lineup.

Flume, Duke Dumont, JustinMartin, Blood Orange and others will be bouncing big EDM sound across Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego March 4th & 5th.

CRSSD Fest sold out both of their 2016 dates, so don’t be a Lagging Lucy. Here’s a glimpse of how the party went down last year. Tickets go on sale TODAY, December 27, at noon! Check out CRSSDfest.com for more info.

See below for a full lineup in alphabetical order.

2manyDJs

AlunaGeorge

Ame (DJ)

Amtrac

Billie Eilish

Blood Orange

Bob Moses

Boys Don’t Disco

Cut Snake

Damian Lazarus

Darius

Duke Dumont

Dusky (live)

Elderbrook

Flume

Fritz Carlton

Giraffage

Horse Meat Disco

H.V.O.B.

Jackmaster

Jason Bentley

Jerry Folk

Josh Wink

Justin Martin

Kasbo

Lane 8

Lauren Lane

Lee K

Lost Frequencies

Louis Futon

Martin Jensen

Midland

Paul Najera

Peggy Gou

Rad Cat

Recondite (live)

Rodhad

Seth Troxler b2b Eats Everything

Skream

Sonny Fodera

Snakehips

Tensnake

Wax Motif

Wingtip

Yotto