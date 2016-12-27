Festival News: CRSSD Announces Spring Lineup

Dust off those flowered headbands, CRSSD Fest just dropped their Spring 2017 lineup.
Flume, Duke Dumont, JustinMartin, Blood Orange and others will be bouncing big EDM sound across Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego March 4th & 5th.
CRSSD Fest sold out both of their 2016 dates, so don’t be a Lagging Lucy. Here’s a glimpse of how the party went down last year. Tickets go on sale TODAY, December 27, at noon! Check out CRSSDfest.com for more info.
See below for a full lineup in alphabetical order.
2manyDJs
AlunaGeorge
Ame (DJ)
Amtrac
Billie Eilish
Blood Orange
Bob Moses
Boys Don’t Disco
Cut Snake
Damian Lazarus
Darius
Duke Dumont
Dusky (live)
Elderbrook
Flume
Fritz Carlton
Giraffage
Horse Meat Disco
H.V.O.B.
Jackmaster
Jason Bentley
Jerry Folk
Josh Wink
Justin Martin
Kasbo
Lane 8
Lauren Lane
Lee K
Lost Frequencies
Louis Futon
Martin Jensen
Midland
Paul Najera
Peggy Gou
Rad Cat
Recondite (live)
Rodhad
Seth Troxler b2b Eats Everything
Skream
Sonny Fodera
Snakehips
Tensnake
Wax Motif
Wingtip
Yotto