George Michael’s Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

December 28, 2016 11:53 AM
<em><strong>By Evonne Ermey</strong></em>

Before James Corden was the host of <a href=”http://www.cbs.com/shows/late-late-show/&#8221; target=”_blank”><em>The Late Late Show, </em></a>He spent his time on the other side of the pond, making people laugh. In fact, the first incarnation of Carpool Karaoke was a <a href=”https://rednoseday.org/&#8221; target=”_blank”>Red Nose Day </a>sketch concocted for the<a href=”https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Corden&#8221; target=”_blank”> <em>Comic Relief  </em>charity telethon, </a>and it starred George Michael!!!

Let’s revisit that awesome ride.

