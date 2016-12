Mysterious Sea Creatures Wash Up On Imperial Beach

By Evonne Ermey

You may have seen them along Imperial Beach several days ago – Small, slug-like creatures washed ashore after recent rains.

They have appeared on beaches across southern California, in some areas by the thousands.

#salp #surrcity A photo posted by RUSTO (@ryanrustan) on Nov 28, 2016 at 5:42pm PST

After consulting with scientists at Birch Aquarium, the creatures have been possibly identified as a type of sea cucumbers, NBC 7 reports.

Normally hidden beneath the sand, it’s possible the burrowing creatures were drawn out by recent storms, Senior Aquariast Vince Levesque told NBC 7. With ┬ámore rain on the way, we might get another visit from these slushy little fellows, so watch your step, beach combers!