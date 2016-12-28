Mysterious Sea Creatures Wash Up On Imperial Beach

By Evonne Ermey

You may have seen them along Imperial Beach several days ago – Small, slug-like creatures washed ashore after recent rains.

They have appeared on beaches across southern California, in some areas by the thousands.

#salp #surrcity A photo posted by RUSTO (@ryanrustan) on Nov 28, 2016 at 5:42pm PST

After consulting with scientists at Birch Aquarium, the creatures have been possibly identified as a type of sea cucumbers, NBC 7 reports.

Normally hidden beneath the sand, it’s possible the burrowing creatures were drawn out by recent storms, Senior Aquariast Vince Levesque told NBC 7. With more rain on the way, we might get another visit from these slushy little fellows, so watch your step, beach combers!