Mysterious Sea Creatures Wash Up On Imperial Beach

December 28, 2016 4:15 PM
By Evonne Ermey

You may have seen them along Imperial Beach several days ago – Small, slug-like creatures washed ashore after recent rains.

They have appeared on beaches across southern California, in some areas by the thousands.

#salp #surrcity

A photo posted by RUSTO (@ryanrustan) on

 

After consulting with scientists at Birch Aquarium, the creatures have been possibly identified as a type of sea cucumbers, NBC 7 reports.

Normally hidden beneath the sand, it’s possible the burrowing creatures were drawn out by recent storms, Senior Aquariast Vince Levesque told NBC 7. With  more rain on the way, we might get another visit from these slushy little fellows, so watch your step, beach combers!

 

 

