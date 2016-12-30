Future Drops 2 New Music Videos, ‘Drippin” and ‘That’s A Check’

By Amanda Wicks

Not to be upstaged by his son, Future dropped not one, but two music videos to close out 2016. He returned to his mixtape Purple Reign to share “Drippin,'” and left fans with something new as they head into 2017 with “That’s A Check,” which features Rick Ross.

Related: 5 Best Drake Collaborations

Future’s “Drippin'” video stitches together live clips, backstage footage and shots of a killer afterparty. Besides a heavily stacked bar; Drake, Metro Boomin and DJ Khaled—riding his favorite mode of transportation, a jet ski—appear in the video.

As for his new song, “That’s A Check,” Future released a more standard visual. Without his trademark sunglasses, he raps in a decked out mansion while gorgeous women dripping in jewelry look on. Ross shows up sitting poolside and wearing a fur-lined coat. The video’s red lighting gives the entire clip a seedy feel that contrasts deliciously with the decadent surroundings and plenty of Luc Belaire to go around.

Watch both videos on Radio.com. Language NSFW.