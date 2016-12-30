Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Visit Rady Children’s Hospital, San Diego!

By Evonne Ermey

Rady Children’s Hospital received surprise visitors Thursday – Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth!

The couple made the trip on behalf of the non-profit organization founded by Cyrus, The Happy Hippie Foundation.

Photos of the Cyrus and Hemsworth were posted to social media, showing them having bed side visits, posing with patients, and taking selfies.

“thank you Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego for an amazing day! Sending love to everyone in treatment and appreciation to the 900 physicians, 1,200 nurses and 500 volunteers who give care,” the Happy Hippie Foundation posted on their Facebook page.