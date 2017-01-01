In San Diego county, many children would go hungry every weekend—if not for the Food 4 Kids Backpack Program. Every Friday, the program discreetly provides over 1700 local kids with food at school to last them until Monday.

Now on behalf of the Food 4 Kids Backpack Program, ENERGY 103.7 and Molina Healthcare are asking for your help. Please donate money to the San Diego Food Bank, or donate time to pitch in with loading the backpacks. Together, we can help local children get enough to eat.

A note about Molina: Over 35 years ago, the organization began as a neighborhood clinic with the goal of bringing quality care to those who need it most. Today Molina is a national health care company—but still works hard to nourish the communities we serve.

For details about donating to the Food 4 Kids Backpack Program, please go to MolinaHealthcare.com.