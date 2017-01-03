First Beef of 2017: Soulja Boy vs Chris Brown

January 3, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Chris Brown, Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy took to Twitter (the preferred platform for beef starting) to throw shade at Chris Brown Monday night.

“F–ck @chrisbrown,” Soulja Boy said, before going off on a tirade that spanned several tweets and touched on a wide range of topics: from Brown’s relationship with Rihanna to the rapper’s alleged drug abuse, before circling around to the spark that lit the feud’s flame in the first place, Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

Most of this rant is too foul for us to publish here (because we’re a classy joint) but this is where you can watch it

It appears the dust up began over Chris Brown expressing his anger at Soulja Boy for liking Tran’s Instagram photos. Eeeeek!

Tran responded to the Twitter feud in an Instagram.

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- 🌾👀🌾 #karrueche #commentcreepin

A photo posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Which led to this post (NSFW) response from Brown, before Brown took it upon himself to leak Soulja Boy’s phone number!! Hahaha!

Does this sound like too much drama for your mamma, or for your mamma’s mama? That’s because it is. Check out more of the feud here. 

 

 

 

 

 

More from Evonne Ermey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Get Started Now!

Listen Live