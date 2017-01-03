Health Study: Is Coffee the New Viagra?

By Evonne Ermey

A new study out of the The University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston might have men trying to stimulate more than their minds with their morning cup o’ joe.

Their research found that men who drink the equivalent of two to three cups of coffee a day were less likely to have erectile dysfunction (ED) – 42 percent less likely, actually, compared to men who drank zero cups of coffee,

The connection was strongest in overweight and hypertensive men, but did little for men with diabetes.

“Diabetes is one of the strongest risk factors for ED, so this was not surprising,” lead author of the study, David S. Lopez Dr.P.H., M.P.H. said on the university’s website.

Caffeine and ED drugs like Viagra both cause stimulation that cause arteries in the penis to relax and blood flow to increase, hence the “call to action.”