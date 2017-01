By Evonne Ermey

It’s official, Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are parents!

The two welcomed their son Eissa Al Mana into the world Tuesday, Jan. 3, People reports.

Jackson’s rep told People “Janet had a stress-free, healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Earlier in 2016, Jackson delayed her Unbreakable tour to plan a family. The singer is 50-years old.

A message from Janet…https://t.co/KrzYZ4eyvD — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 6, 2016

Congratulations to the new parents! We can’t wait to meet Elssa!