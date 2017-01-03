Sia Shares Lyric Video for ‘Never Give Up’

By Amanda Wicks

Sia has an inspiring new song for the Lion soundtrack, “Never Give Up,” and today (January 3rd) she released a lyric video which adds to the already powerful message the song conveys.

The lyric video also follows two children wearing Sia’s classic black and white wig and running through a railway station. They’ve been separated from one another and race to find their way back together, which parallels Lion‘s narrative. In the movie, a young Indian boy becomes separated from his biological mother and family, and as an adult he journeys back to find her.

The two appear in shots that find them scrambling through the deserted railway station while Sia’s lyrics appear written on the railway tracks, on the station’s siding and more. “I’ll find my way/ Find my way home,” she sings on the anthemic, rhythmically-driven chorus.

Lion is in theaters now.