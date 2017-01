By Evonne Ermey

You don’t have to go to SeaWorld to see Orcas – Also known as killer whales. Sometimes, if your lucky, you just might catch a pod off of San Diego’s shores.

Last week, anglers caught a rare glimpse of a wild pod while they were out with Coletta Sport Fishing.

The video was taken last week, just a few miles off of the coast of Carlsbad around 8 am, NBC7 reports.