[WATCH] Dorothy Does Mammoth!!

Winter vacation treated me well, I got to do one of my favorite things- snowboard!!

Mammoth is the mother f’ing best!!! I started off my vacation with a snowboarding trip to Mammoth Mountain and it was sooooo fun!!

It had just snowed the day before we got there so the snow was fresh, the sun was shining, and it felt like we had the whole mountain to ourselves. Even though there a lot of people there on vacation, the runs up at Mammoth are so wide that it feels like it’s not crowded at all.

I got to snowboard for 3 days straight… I’ve been a beginner snowboarder for years. I’ve only felt confident doing the green bunny slopes, and haven’t been able to carve down an entire intermediate run until this trip! I got so many runs it this time and it’s like something clicked in my brain and I just got it.

I am now an intermediate snowboarder!!!!! I had such a big breakthrough. Everyone in my family had a great experience too. Every time we go we all get a little better and better.

After all of that snowboarding we were so hungry so you know we had to hit up The Village every night for some delicious food (shout out to Campo- they’ve got the best pizza) and shopping.

I love it up there! If you love snowboarding, skiing, or just want to get away, you have to do it at Mammoth.