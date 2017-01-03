WEEKLONG GIVEAWAY // Celebrate The Best Of San Diego Restaurant Week

San Diego Restaurant Week is back January 15th through January 22nd to dish out delectable three course dinners and two course lunches! Over 150 of San Diego’s best restaurants are offering three-course prix-fixe dinners for just $20, $30, $40, or $50. Or, enjoy two-course prix-fixe lunches for just $10, $15, or $20!

This week on ENERGY 103.7, we’re giving you multiple chances to enjoy San Diego Restaurant Week. The AJ Show is hooking up listeners with dinner certificates for two at participating San Diego Restaurant Week locations for playing Battle of the Hoods. Tune in to Alexia on the air from 10am-3pm for a chance to win lunch certificates for four during San Diego Restaurant Week.

Visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com to view all participating restaurants, browse menus, and make your reservations now!