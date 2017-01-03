WEEKLONG GIVEAWAY // San Diego Zoo Safari Park Tickets

Embark on a once–in–a–lifetime adventure at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park! Experience Africa Tram, Cheetah Run, Lemur Walk, and the award–winning Tiger Trail, always included with admission. Make your day more wild with safari experiences like Flightline, Caravan, Behind the Scenes tours, and Roar and Snore sleepovers!

All week long, ENERGY 103.7 has your chance to win a family four-pack of 1-day passes to visit the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Plus one lucky winner will receive will experience a Cart Safari tour for four people through the park. Travel by cart with a knowledgeable guide, who will enlighten you about the Park’s inside story and answer any questions you may have about the animals you see.

Safaris depart daily at SDZSafari Park.org!