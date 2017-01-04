2017 Governors Ball to Feature Chance the Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, Lorde, More

By Hayden Wright
The lineup for the 2017 Governors Ball has arrived and it’s shaping up to be a star-studded weekend. Tool, Chance the Rapper, Childish Gambino, Lorde, Wiz Khalifa, Flume, Wu-Tang Clan, Tove Lo and more will descend on NYC’s Randall’s Island Park for the weekend festival in June.
For Tool it will be the alt-metal icons and headliners’ first appearance in an New York City venue in 11 years.
Related: Kanye West, The Strokes, The Killers Set to Play Governors Ball 2016
Phoenix, Mark Ronson, Rae Sremmurd, A$AP Ferg, Franz Ferdinand and Charli XCX are also among the hitmakers on the list. Altogether, more than 65 artists will entertain the vast crowds on Randall’s Island, and tickets are available via GovBall.com this Friday (Jan. 6) at noon.
The Governors Ball is celebrating its seventh year bringing a diverse array of live music to Manhattan. This year’s event takes place June 2 to 4, and your can browse the full lineup here:
2017 Governors Ball Lineup:
Tool
Chance The Rapper
Phoenix
Childish Gambino
Lorde
Flume
Wu-Tang Clan
Wiz Khalifa
Logic
Cage The Elephant
Marshmello
Mark Ronson vs Kevin Parker
Beach House
Schoolboy Q
Air
The Avalanches
Rae Sremmurd
The Head And The Heart
Tove Lo
Phantogram
Franz Ferdinand
Banks
A$AP Ferg
Local Natives
Majid Jordan
Mac Demarco
Rüfüs Du Sol
YG
Parquet Courts
Charli XCX
Bleachers
Royal Blood
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
Danny Brown
Kehlani
Michael Kiwanuka
Warpaint
Car Seat Headrest
Skepta
Saint Motel
The Strumbellas
Francis And The Lights
Stormzy
Gryffin
The Range
Dua Lipa
EDEN
Zane Lowe
The Orwells
Judah & The Lion
MUNA
Arizona
SAINt JHN
Michael Blume
Jessie Reyez
Lo Moon
Kaiydo
Roosevelt
Barns Courtney
Blossoms
Ron Gallo
Welles
Mondo Cozmo
Tkay Maidza
Jenaux
VANT
Comments are closed.