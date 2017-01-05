Ed Sheeran Previews New Music

By Amanda Wicks

Fans eagerly awaiting Ed Sheeran’s new song will have to wait one more day, but in the meantime he’s not through teasing everyone just yet.

Related: Ed Sheeran Offers Sage Advice to Anyone Looking for Love

Sheeran once again tweeted more snippets from his upcoming album ÷, but this time instead of sharing lyrics he revealed new audio. In a video featuring a colon that shifts from blue to black, the song sounds like it’s got a touch of marimba-EDM about it. Whereas in the video featuring a horizontal line, the song sounds closer to something out of U2’s book.

Over the past two days, Sheeran has been teasing fans by sharing new lyrics. “When I was six years old I broke my leg…” he tweeted on January 3rd, while on January 4th he tweeted, “The club isn’t the best place to find a lover…”

Whatever new music he has planned will be available at 12am EST on January 6th, but this first listen reveals exciting developments for the singer-songwriter. Let the countdown begin.