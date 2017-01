Nicki Minaj kicked off the New Year as a single lady. Rumors have been swirling for months that Nicki and Meek Mill were having problems.

Both rappers posted a series of cryptic tweets around the holidays, and Nicki has just confirmed the news herself by posting this to twitter:

To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love uğŸŽ€ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017

Maybe now Nicki can go back to being friends with Drake!