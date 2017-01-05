Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp (Lucas Till), a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. After an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange and subterranean creature with a taste and a talent for speed, Tripp may have just found the key to getting out of town and a most unlikely friend. Melding cutting edge visual effects and state-of-the-art CGI, Monster Trucks is an action filled adventure for the whole family that will keep you on the edge of your seat and ultimately touch your heart.

Score passes to an advance screening of MONSTER TRUCKS at AMC Mission Valley 20 on Saturday, January 7th. Visit Gofobo.com to download your pass!

In theaters January 13th, 2017