Score Passes To An Advance Screening Of MONSTER TRUCKS

January 5, 2017 3:57 PM

Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp (Lucas Till), a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. After an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange and subterranean creature with a taste and a talent for speed, Tripp may have just found the key to getting out of town and a most unlikely friend. Melding cutting edge visual effects and state-of-the-art CGI, Monster Trucks is an action filled adventure for the whole family that will keep you on the edge of your seat and ultimately touch your heart.

Score passes to an advance screening of MONSTER TRUCKS at AMC Mission Valley 20 on Saturday, January 7th. Visit Gofobo.com to download your pass!

In theaters January 13th, 2017

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Get Started Now!

Listen Live