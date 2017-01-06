Orange Theory Fitness 2017 Weight Loss Challenge Kick-Off

Join ENERGY 103.7 and Orange Theory Fitness for the Weight Loss Challenge Kick Off Workout! You don’t have to be a member to join in on this bootcamp style workout at Playa Pacifica in Mission Bay Park from 8am-10am on Sunday, January 15th. Just show up and get on board for the 2017 Weight Loss Challenge.

JOIN THE ORANGE THEORY 2017 WEIGHT LOSS CHALLENGE AND WIN!

January 16th – February 27th

Start the New Year off right by challenging yourself to take your fitness to the next level with the Orange Theory Fitness Weight Loss Challenge. Registration starts now with a $25 entry fee or free for those who signed up with a membership between 12/14-1/16. Weigh-ins will start the 13th and your last chance to weigh in is the 16th. There will be a mid-way weigh in and a final weigh in. The $1,000 studio grand prize and $1,000 regional grand prize will be split between the top male and female winners. For more information, visit orangetheorysandiego.com!