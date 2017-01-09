California’s Iconic ‘Tunnel Tree’ Sequoia Toppled

By Evonne Ermey

Californians are mourning an iconic natural landmark this week. Severe storms brought heavy rain and wind enough to topple the “Tunnel Tree,” so named for the path carved through it’s massive trunk.

A popular tourist attraction, the passageway through the trees trunk was large enough for people and even vehicles to pass through.

Also known as the “Pioneer Cabin Tree” the tree was ancient, The Los Angeles Times reports trees in this area of Calaveras Big Trees Park are more than 1,000 years old. It is unclear how old this particular tree was, though Sequoias can live to be more than 3,000 years old.