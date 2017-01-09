Save The Date For The Rock N Roll Marathon San Diego

January 9, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: marathon, Rock N Roll, San Diego

ENERGY 103.7 is excited to support the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon happening June 4th at Balboa Park.  The Rock ‘n’ Rock Marathon will be celebrating 20 years running, and they want you to join the epic celebration.  Registration is now open at $109.99 for the marathon, $99.99 for the half marathon, $45.99 for the 5K and $165.99 for the 2-person half marathon relay.  Participants receive an official participant t-shirt, gear bag, refreshments, live course entertainment, a finishers medal and certificate, and more.  For more information about Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego or to register for the event, please visit RunRocknRoll.com/San-Diego.

