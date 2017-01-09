Solange to Perform Alternative Inauguration Event

By Hayden Wright

On Saturday, Solange will headline the Peace Ball at Washington, D.C.’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. The event falls in the middle of inauguration weekend, and has been reported as an “alternative” to official festivities celebrating Donald Trump’s ascent to high office.

Solange will join Esperanza Spalding and activists like Angela Davis to “celebrate the accomplishments and successes of the past four years and the vow to continue to be the change we want to see in the world.”

Other guests include former MSNBC host Melissa Harris-Perry, actor Danny Glover and author Alice Walker, who penned The Color Purple. The nonpartisan event is billed as a complement to other inauguration activities in the capital, not a competing engagement. Rumors swirled that high-profile recording artists might converge for a full-scale, simultaneous anti-Trump concert but they never materialized.

The president-elect has publicly struggled to book “A”-list talent for his inauguration; teen opera singer Jackie Evancho, the Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir are the only performers so far to be announced.