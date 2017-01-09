[WATCH] Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield Make Out at the Golden Globes!!

January 9, 2017 7:57 AM
There were a lot of buzzed about moments from the Golden Globes Award Show- from Meryl Streep’s powerful anti-Trump speech to Ryan Gosling’s touching tribute to Eva Mendes and her late brother- it was a night to remember!

La La Land won every single award it was nominated for including Ryan Gosling for best actor in a musical or comedy. Ryan Reynolds was nominated in that same category for his role in Deadpool, and as Gosling walked up to accept his award, Reynolds took the loss by making out with Andrew Garfield!

Watch the LOL moment below!

