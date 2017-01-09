WEEKLONG GIVEAWAY // Celebrate The Best Of San Diego Restaurant Week

January 9, 2017 6:00 AM

San Diego Restaurant Week is back January 15th through January 22nd to dish out delectable three course dinners and two course lunches! Over 150 of San Diego’s best restaurants are offering three-course prix-fixe dinners for just $20, $30, $40, or $50. Or, enjoy two-course prix-fixe lunches for just $10, $15, or $20!

This week on ENERGY 103.7, The AJ Show is hooking up listeners with dinner certificates for two at participating San Diego Restaurant Week locations for playing Battle of the Hoods.

Visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com to view all participating restaurants, browse menus, and make your reservations now!

