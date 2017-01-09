WEEKLONG GIVEAWAY // Win A JLab Audio Crasher Slim Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Tune in to The SD Top 3 all this week on The AJ Show for a chance to win the Crasher Slim Rugged Portable Bluetooth Speaker.

Judge. Dismiss. Think a speaker so perfectly compact can’t pack the punch? Crasher Slim by JLab Audio is ready to prove doubters wrong. Powerful, portable and insanely tough, Crash Slim is simply smaller and better than everything else. With a full-metal body and a splash-proof design, Crasher Slim brings the soundtrack no matter your adventure. With two drivers and one passive subwoofer, Crasher Slim fuels your life with your favorite tracks. Play your music wirelessly – from up to 30 feet away – via Bluetooth connectivity. And for up to 10 hours. Party-stealin’ sound. Small package. Crasher Slim is always ready for more. Follow JLab Audio for more info!