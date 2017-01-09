WEEKLONG GIVEAWAY // WIN TICKETS TO JUSTIN BIEBER’S PURPOSE WORLD TOUR 2017

Be caller 20 when you hear two Justin Bieber songs back-to-back and you’ll be qualified for the daily pair of tickets to see Justin Bieber on The Purpose World Tour and a GRAND PRIZE.

One Grand Prize winner will receive tickets to Bieber, Hotel near the Rose Bowl, and Bieber Merch for the show. The Purpose World Tour comes to the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena on Saturday, August 5th. Get your tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

Grand Prize winner will be announced on the AJ Show at 7am on Tuesday, Jan 17th