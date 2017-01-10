[WATCH] LOL: Mike Tyson Recorded a Soulja Boy Diss Track

Just when you thought the Chris Brown/Soulja Boy feud couldn’t get any crazier- it has! Mike Tyson is officially going to train Chris for their big boxing match, and now Tyson has inserted himself into their beef after Soulja Boy claimed the only thing Tyson would do is teach Chris how to bite someone’s ear off.

That didn’t sit will with the former boxing champ, so Tyson hit the studio to record a diss track aimed at Soulja LOL! The song isn’t all the way done yet because Chris is reportedly going to add a hook and verse to it!

Take a listen to Mike Tyson rapping, “If you show up, it’s going down / I’m gonna teach him how to knock your a** out,” above!