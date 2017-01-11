Amber Rose to Fetty Wap’s Sex Tape Partner: ‘Don’t Sit At Home and Cry about This’

By Rahul Lal

A sex tape emerged recently featuring hip-hop star Fetty Wap and his former significant other, Alexis Sky. On last night’s Loveline with Amber Rose podcast, which was broadcast on Facebook Live, host Amber Rose was able to get both Alexis Sky and Masika, who is the mother of Fetty Wap’s child, to talk about the video.

“When I was dating Fetty, as far as he told me, I was the only person he was seeing,” Masika said. “You meet somebody, you don’t believe that s—. I asked him if he had a girlfriend, he said no. I asked him if there were any girls that think they’re your girlfriend, he said no. I asked him if there were any girls that were going to feel any sort of way that we’re together and going these places? He said I’m not messing with anybody and want to be with you, he wanted to move very fast… that didn’t end up being true.”

Masika didn’t believe it was her place to comment on the video itself and said she didn’t have any interest in watching it. She did address the video being leaked.

“I know [Fetty Wap] didn’t do it. I know him very well and I talked to him earlier today.”

Meanwhile, Alexis didn’t hold back on her opinions on Masika and saw the timeline very differently than Masika did.

“I didn’t want it to come out,” said Sky of the sex tape. “That’s something personal between [me and] my ex-boyfriend of two years, and you do things with you man. That was just a kinky thing we did. And I just feel like I have a family, I have a business, so I might be a victim to the world but there’s just certain things that I didn’t want out there. I might show the butterfly that’s on my ass but I don’t want people seeing me giving h—… my family is hurt right now so it’s really my family I care about.”

On the other hand, Sky didn’t feel that she had anything to apologize for overall. She had some thoughts on who may have released the video and it wasn’t her.

“That was my man, so I’m not ashamed of it,” she affirmed. “At the end of the day, I’m not ashamed about doing it – it’s more about how it got out. I felt betrayed whether he put it out, or his new girlfriend put it out. However it got out, we’re the only two with that tape so I’m just going to leave it at that.”

“She’s just miserable,” said Alexis of Masika. “She was a one night stand type of situation and that’s what it was. If you’ve noticed every time I’m on the blogs, she has to put her own two cents just to be relevant because nobody is checking for you. Like, you had Fetty’s baby and that’s it. They were never together. I was with him, they were never together. He cheated on me with her. On my 21st birthday, he was with her. That’s when she conceived and had a little baby or whatever.”

Amber went through a situation earlier in her life nude photos of her leaked to the public. She offered her advice to Alexis as a friend and supporter.

“Woman to woman,” she began. “I was just like, ‘I can’t believe this is f—ing happening to me,’ and I was devastated and I was young and taking nude pictures for my boyfriend at the time and they got leaked to the internet. I wish I had a positive female influence to say ‘It’s okay, it’s not the end of the world and it’s only a f—ing vagina.’ We all have one… Alexis Sky, don’t sit at home and cry about this s—. You s—ed a d—. I’ve s—ed many in my life. I mean, whatever.”

