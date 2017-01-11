Chicano Park is Officially a National Landmark!

Chicano Park is the beautiful park under the Coronado Bridge in Barrio Logan. The park is decorated with lots of amazing murals and some of this art has been there since the early 70’s. Barrio Logan holds a special place in my heart and so does this park.

Chicano Park has been listed on the California Register of Historical Resources since 1997 and on the National Register of Historic Place on January 2013, and today Chicano Park has officially become a National Landmark!

Here’s a brief history on the park:

April 22, 1970. On his way to school, a community member, San Diego City College student, and Brown Beret member named Mario Solis noticed bulldozers next to the area designated for the park, the crew was preparing to build a parking lot next to a building that would be converted into a California Highway Patrol station.

Solis went door-to-door to spread the news of the construction. Fliers were printed to bring more attention to the affair. At noon that day, Mexican-American high school students walked out of their classes to join other neighbors who had already congregated at the site. When the crowd grew to 250, construction was called off.

The occupation of Chicano Park lasted for twelve days while the community members and city officials held meetings to negotiate the creation of a park. At a meeting on April 23 1970, a young artist named Salvador Torres, recently returned to the barrio from the College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, shared his vision of adorning the freeway support pillars with beautiful artworks and a green belt with trees and other vegetation that would stretch all the way to the waterfront. For this reason, he is sometimes referred to as “the architect of the dream. Finally, on July 1, 1970, $21,814.96 was allocated for the development of a 1.8 acre parcel of land and Chicano Park was Born.

Chicano Park has received international recognition as a major public art site for its mural paintings of the past and present struggle of Mexican and Chicano history.

Stop by the park today, check out all of the amazing art and celebrate with he community!