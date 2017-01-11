Grand Opening of the Goodwill North County Clearance Center

January 11, 2017 4:59 PM

Goodwill is opening its first Clearance Center in San Diego County at 1996 Don Lee Place in Escondido. Visit on Wednesday, January 18th at 10am. The Clearance Center will boast GOOD deals, Merchandise at up to 50% off Retail Store prices including furniture, family apparel, linens, accessories, and select household items. Donations will also be accepted at this location including electronics.

GISD uses the revenue generated from the sale of donated goods at its retail thrift stores and after-market facilities to fund job training programs and employment services. GISD was created in 1930 to provide employment and training opportunities to people with disabilities and other barriers to employment.

In 2015, GISD helped to find employment for more than 4,000 people in San Diego. In fact, we helped 76 people per week, 15 per day find a job.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Get Started Now!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live