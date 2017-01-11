Mission Fed January Community Moment – Fight Heart Disease

January 11, 2017 5:58 PM
Filed Under: January, Community Moment, heart disease, Mission Fed

This community moment is brought to you by Mission Federal Credit Union.

Did you know that you can touch hearts, save lives and make a real difference in the fight against heart disease and stroke? Join Mission Fed and go red for women in fighting the number one health threat to women: Heart disease.

Visit any Mission Fed branch January 17th through the end of February to get your red dress pin, while supplies last, for a suggested $5 donation. Your donation will benefit the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.
You can help prevent heart disease by learning your family history, understanding the risk factors and empowering yourself and your loved ones to live healthier lives.

Help spread awareness by wearing a red dress pin. Remember to pick one up, while supplies last, at any of our thirty local Mission Fed branches. You, too, can make a difference in the battle against heart disease. To learn more, visit Missionfed.com/gored. 

And thanks, Mission Fed!

This article is provided and sponsored by Mission Federal Credit Union.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Get Started Now!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live