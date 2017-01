When you are JLo’s cousin and personal assistant, you know she’s going to hook you up for your birthday!!!!

The superstar surprised her cousin/assistant, Tiana Rios, for her birthday by introducing her to one of the best (and hottest) soccer players out there- Cristiano Ronaldo! Tiana has been a long time fan andĀ couldn’t stop smiling during the encounter.

