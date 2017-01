2017 is off to a rough start for rapper Meek Mill!ย He started off the year by getting dumped byย Nicki Minaj.ย Now there’s footage of him slipping on ice and falling hard right into the snow at his mom’s house! Ouch!!!!

Meek Mill took it in stride, and posted the video on his Instagram with the caption,ย “They spoke a L into existence…Leaving out my mom house was tragic for me! Icey ass steps!!! U fall get right back upppp!”

LOL- At least he has a good sense of humor about it!