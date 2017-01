Yup! She once sang “My love don’t cost a thing” but she was just being humble because it actually costs $100,000 in diamonds.

I mean a women like her has been through so many relationships she definitely should hold her standards high, I mean she is J.Lo after all.

Drake had no problem spoiling the beauty with a $100,000 diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co. and she wore the 17″ diamond strand of over 15 carats set in platinum on New Year’s Eve as seen in the photo below.

Get it girl!