It’s Official- The Chargers Are Leaving San Diego.

January 12, 2017 10:21 AM
After years and years of talk that the Chargers would leave San Diego, it’s officially happening. Dean Spanos announced that the San Diego Chargers will now be the Los Angeles Chargers by posting this open letter to all the fans :

They team immediately debuted a new logo:

new logo Its Official The Chargers Are Leaving San Diego.

So what happens next? Where will the Chargers play? Will the Chargers change their name and rebrand themselves?

The Los Angeles Chargers will play their 2017 season at the StubHub Center in Carson. They’ll be playing at the new Inglewood Stadium once it’s done being built in 2019. The team will still practice at Chargers Park in San Diego until July 1st.

As far as rebranding the team goes, the Chargers can’t officially do that until after the 2017 season. The NFL has a rule that states a team can only change uniforms once every five years, and the Chargers did that back in 2012.

It’s a tough day for Chargers fans out there. It’s like we’re going through a bad breakup. We’ll miss having them in San Diego!!!! 😦

 

