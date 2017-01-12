Selena Gomez Poses for Revealing Photo

By Jon Wiederhorn
Selena Gomez has posed for a sexy, revealing photo that celebrity photographer Mert Atlas posted on social media on Thursday morning (Jan. 12).
Related: The Weeknd & Selena Gomez: Music’s Next Power Couple?
For the shot, the 24-year-old singer wore a blanket, nude thong and a large hoop earring. The image was captioned, “Beauty and the Beast.”
The Instagram pic suggests Gomez is in a playful mood. Earlier this week, she was seen snuggling with The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) at a dinner date in Santa Monica, California, fueling speculation that the two are in a relationship.
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Making Out (PHOTO GALLERY) dlvr.it/N54w6v—
(@TMZ) January 11, 2017
Comments are closed.