Follow Your Heart to The Del

January 13, 2017 4:57 PM

When it comes to romantic beachside escapes, just follow your heart to The Del. Our sparkling sands have launched over a century of love stories.

Steps from fabled sands and seas, the iconic Hotel del Coronado is a romantic world all its own – a majestic destination that’s captured hearts for generations. From special Valentine’s Day menus at 1500 OCEAN and Sheerwater to s’mores by a private beach bonfire and surf-side strolls at sunset, The Del offers countless unforgettable experiences for two. With each moment, relive the magic of a legendary coastal playground. With each stay, fall more in love with the one you adore.

For more information, visit hoteldel.com!

