Meek Mill Challenges Drake to Boxing Match?

Mill even suggests Nicki Minaj could be the ring girl. January 13, 2017 11:33 AM
Filed Under: Drake, Drake V. Meek Mill, Meek Mill

By Amanda Wicks

Sure, Meek Mill was recently caught jamming to Drake’s “One Dance” after he and Nicki Minaj broke up last week. But don’t interpret that as Meek looking to form a truce with his one-time adversary. Meek is allegedly taking a page out of Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s book, and proposing a celebrity boxing match with Drake.

Related: Chris Brown Accepts Soulja Boy’s Celebrity Boxing Challenge

A Facebook Live video allegedly shows Meek at the gym talking trash about fighting Drake. He can’t be seen onscreen, but a voice comes across loud and clear. “I’d beat Drizzy the f— up for $5 mil,” he said. “Of course I would. We gonna let Nicki [Minaj] be the ring girl. Y’all come to see that fight, wouldn’t y’all? Y’all’d spend $100 a ticket for that.”

Including Minaj in the proposed match takes the beef between the two rappers to a whole new level, and continues to show off Meek’s casual attitude toward their breakup. For his part, Drake seems to be moving past everything. He said he was done performing his Meek Mill diss track “Back to Back.”

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Get Started Now!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live