Philip Rivers Tears Up Talking About Chargers Leaving

January 13, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: Chargers, Philip Rivers

By Evonne Ermey

Philip Rivers has had a hard time coming to terms with his team’s announcement that they will leave San Diego for Los Angeles. The Chargers quarterback describes his feeling as “a little bit numb” and fought back tears in a recent interview with XTRA 1360 Fox Sports San Diego.

“I want to be clear that my love for San Diego, the times here, the games, the practices, everything about it, you know, is special and awesome and that will never go away, but at the same time, and I hope people understand this, I have to get excited and fired up about going up to a new area and representing our team and organization and trying to win as many games as we can win,” Rivers said in the emotional interview.

Philips has spent his entire 13-year career in America’s finest city and expressed doubts about his future with the team when relocation rumors were flying in 2015, he later walked back his sentiments.

“My hesitation and my lack of excitement for a potential move was more about the thought of leaving this community than it was about disdain for L.A.,” Rivers said, “Again, that’s still out of my control. Nobody knows. It wasn’t a hatred of Los Angeles. It was more of a love for this community. This is where all but one of my children have been born and where my family has grown over the last decade,” Rivers told NFL.com.

 

 

 

