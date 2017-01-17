ENERGY 103.7’S $500 THURSDAYS ARE HERE!

January 17, 2017 12:01 AM

Win $500 CASH by listening for the Energy Artist

Listen all this week for the ENERGY 103.7 Artist and you could win $500 on Thursday. We’ll give you three chances to win every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 8:40a, 12:40p, and 3:40p. Every $500 Thursday at the same Energy Artist times, we’ll call out a winners name and they’ll have 10 minutes to call us back at 888-388-1037 in order to win $500 CASH!

When we give you the cue, enter the artist name as directed by the DJ into the entry field below along with your personal information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Get Started Now!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live