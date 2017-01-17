Mike Tyson’s Drops Full Soulja Boy Diss Track ‘If You Show Up’

"Mayweather, fairweather I seen your fights man—a lot of hype, man." January 17, 2017 8:26 AM
Filed Under: Chris Brown, Floyd Mayweather, mike tyson, Soulja Boy

By Hayden Wright

Soulja Boy has had an interesting few weeks, feuding with Chris Brown and ultimately consenting to a celebrity boxing match against the singer. Brown retained Mike Tyson as a trainer, and the boxing legend found himself on the receiving end of Soulja Boy’s diss tracks “Hit Em with the Draco” and “Stop Playing With Me.”

Related: Chris Brown Vs. Soulja Boy Odds Announced. Place Your Bets

On his response “If You Show Up,” Tyson unloads his own profanity filled insults. The video contains a bevy of models and full-length audio of Tyson’s fiercest burns: He takes swipes at Soulja Boy and the rapper’s trainer, Floyd Mayweather.

“I’m Mike Tyson, the greatest ever /Mayweather, fairweather I seen your fights man /a lot of hype, man /And Soulja gon wish you never took the fight man.”

Watch the explicit video for “If You Show Up” on Radio.com.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Get Started Now!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live