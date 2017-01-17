Philip Rivers Rumors Claim He Is Pushing For Trade From Chargers

By Evonne Ermey

While San Diego swims in the wake of the Chargers confirmed departure, rumors swell that Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is pushing for a trade to 49ers.

The trade was first reported by a bay area freelance journalist, but was quickly shot down by a Chargers beat reporter.

One more time, Philip Rivers is not pushing a trade to 49ers. He has no-trade clause. He's fine with LA. From Philip. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) January 17, 2017

But that didn’t kill the rumor.

Today, Huffington Post sports columnist Jordan Schultz is claiming that the rumor has legs to stand on.

Hearing Phillip Rivers forcing a trade to #49ers is real. Disappointed in the LA move and wants to have say in GM/coach hiring process. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 17, 2017

So, who’s got it right? Where is this rumor coming from? Is it the wishful thinking of spiteful fans left in the Chargers/Los Angeles lurch?