Philip Rivers Rumors Claim He Is Pushing For Trade From Chargers

January 17, 2017 3:33 PM
Filed Under: Philip Rivers, The Chargers

By Evonne Ermey

While San Diego swims in the wake of the Chargers confirmed departure, rumors swell that Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is pushing for a trade to 49ers.

The trade was first reported by a bay area freelance journalist, but was quickly shot down by a Chargers beat reporter.

But that didn’t kill the rumor.

Today, Huffington Post sports columnist Jordan Schultz is claiming that the rumor has legs to stand on.

So, who’s got it right? Where is this rumor coming from? Is it the wishful thinking of spiteful fans left in the Chargers/Los Angeles lurch?

 

