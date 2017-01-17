WEEKLONG GIVEAWAY // The Rock N Roll Marathon San Diego

January 17, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: marathon, Rock N Roll, San Diego

ENERGY 103.7 is excited to support the Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Marathon & 1/2 Marathon happening June 3rd-4th.  All this week, The AJ Show has your chance to win a pair of rockin’ entries to the marathon of your choice during The SD Top 3! Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego is celebrating 20 years running, and they want you to join the epic celebration.  Registration is now open, and there is distance for everyone including a marathon, half marathon, relay, and Saturday 5K! Participants receive an official participant t-shirt, gear bag, live on-course entertainment, finishers medal, and more.  For more information about Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego or to register for the event, please visit RunRocknRoll.com/San-Diego.

