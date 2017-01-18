A Selena TV Show In The Works!

Alright I LOVE SELENA so to hear there is going to be a TV show based on her life I am overjoyed!

María Celeste Arrarás has been investigating Selena Quintanilla’s death for many years interviewing people who were close to Selena. The Emmy award-winning journalist published El Secreto de Selena.

Well I’m happy to share with you that Disney Media Distribution Latin America, BTF Media, Moconoco y Latin WE announced yesterday that they are producing a TV series based on this best-selling book!

I wonder who they are going to cast to play her?!?!? I can’t wait to watch the show!