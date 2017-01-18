A Selena TV Show In The Works!

January 18, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: selena, Selena Forever, Selena Quintanilla, Selena Quintanilla Perez

Alright I LOVE SELENA so to hear there is going to be a TV show based on her life I am overjoyed!

 

María Celeste Arrarás has been investigating Selena Quintanilla’s death for many years interviewing people who were close to Selena. The Emmy award-winning journalist published El Secreto de Selena.

 

Well I’m happy to share with you that Disney Media Distribution Latin America, BTF Media, Moconoco y Latin WE announced yesterday that they are producing a TV series based on this best-selling book!

 

I wonder who they are going to cast to play her?!?!? I can’t wait to watch the show!

 

More from Alexia (Middays 10a-3p)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Get Started Now!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live