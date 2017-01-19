[WATCH] Fifth Harmony Performs for the First Time Without Camila Cabello!

January 19, 2017 7:50 AM
Harmonizers around the world were shocked in December when news broke that Camilla Cabello had left the group. The remaining girls- Laruen, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Ally- vowed to stick together and promised fans they’ll release a new album this year.

Last night at the People’s Choice Awards Fifth Harmony performed for the first time without Camilla. So how did it go? The ladies sang their smash hit “Work From Home,” but during Camilla’s parts of the song they skipped right over it! The girls did great without her, and they even took home the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Group.

Check it out above!

