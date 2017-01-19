[WATCH] Johnny Depp’s Emotional People’s Choice Awards Speech

I have ALWAYS been a huge Johnny Depp fan, I own so many of his movies and think he is such a talented actor, not to mention HOT AF even at 53 years old, hey!

He is so shy and timid so I wasn’t surprised at how his speech went while accepting the”Favorite Movie Icon” award at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards.

As a Johnny Depp fan I could tell his speech was so genuine. After all the drama with Amber Heard and the accusations that were made against him this must have been really hard from him to do, to get up in front of the world and thank us the fans for sticking by him during this tough time.

Johnny you are still the greatest and you’ll always be an Icon!