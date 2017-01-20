[PIC] Is Britney Spears’ New Guy Cheating on Her?!??!

January 20, 2017 7:53 AM
Filed Under: Britney Spears, cheating, Sam Asghari, The AJ Show, The Buzz

Britney Spears has been dating Sam Asghari ever since he starred in her music video for “Slumber Party.” Britney recently gushed about how much fun they have together in an interview, and how their relationship started over a sushi date. The pop queen seems to be really happy with Sam- check out some of the pics she’s shared on Instagram:

Happy New Year 🎉🎉🎉

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

 

BUT things might not be so great after all if you believe Bad Girls Club alum Morgan Osman. Morgan posted this pic of her locking lips with Britney’s man with the caption, “So much fun the other day, so many memories and more to videos to come,” then deleted it after Britney’s Stans came after her!!!!

 

Of course someone managed to screen grab the pic. Morgan later told The Dirty:

“I don’t know why everyone is attacking me, Sam Asghari is the cheater. I feel sorry for Britney Spears, she seems like a good person. I have video and images of our REAL relationship. Britney he is using you.”

Hmmmmmm….. highly suspect that Britney’s new guy would cheat on her with someone from the Bad Girls Club. Maybe they did date in the past and she’s now posting old pictures…  I mean Morgan tagged Britney, Sam, TMZ, and Perez Hilton on the pic. Clearly the girl is thirsty, but is she telling the truth???

 

More from Dorothy (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With Dorothy
Get Started Now!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live