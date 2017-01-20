[PIC] Is Britney Spears’ New Guy Cheating on Her?!??!

Britney Spears has been dating Sam Asghari ever since he starred in her music video for “Slumber Party.” Britney recently gushed about how much fun they have together in an interview, and how their relationship started over a sushi date. The pop queen seems to be really happy with Sam- check out some of the pics she’s shared on Instagram:
BUT things might not be so great after all if you believe Bad Girls Club alum Morgan Osman. Morgan posted this pic of her locking lips with Britney’s man with the caption, “So much fun the other day, so many memories and more to videos to come,” then deleted it after Britney’s Stans came after her!!!!
Of course someone managed to screen grab the pic. Morgan later told The Dirty:
“I don’t know why everyone is attacking me, Sam Asghari is the cheater. I feel sorry for Britney Spears, she seems like a good person. I have video and images of our REAL relationship. Britney he is using you.”
Hmmmmmm….. highly suspect that Britney’s new guy would cheat on her with someone from the Bad Girls Club. Maybe they did date in the past and she’s now posting old pictures… I mean Morgan tagged Britney, Sam, TMZ, and Perez Hilton on the pic. Clearly the girl is thirsty, but is she telling the truth???